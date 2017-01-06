Three arrested after drug trafficking tip in Hopkins Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Three arrested after drug trafficking tip in Hopkins Co.

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Three people are in jail and facing drug charges.

Police say they got a tip that drug trafficking was happening at an apartment on Conner Court.  

Officials say they found a large amount of cocaine, cash, and a handgun.

Police arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Wilson, 24-year-old Zachary McKenney, and 25-year-old Stormy Williams.  

All of them are charged with drug trafficking.

