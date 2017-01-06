Hoops Live: Jasper vs Vincennes Lincoln - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Jasper vs Vincennes Lincoln

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Hoops Live: Jasper vs Vincennes Lincoln

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly