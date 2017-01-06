Huskies honor '67 state championship team on 50th anniversary

The year was 1967, the North High School Huskies were sitting atop the basketball landscape in Indiana as they won the schools first, and only, state championship.

Now 50 years later, the Huskies honored and celebrated that '67 state championship team prior to Friday's SIAC showdown with the Harrison Warriors.

1967 was a year to remember and the banner of legends still hang in the gym. Bob Ford, Ron Eaton, and many others from the championship team were on hand getting recognized for the accomplishment.

"At the time you don't realize how special it is but 50 years later you sure do," said Eaton.

Some of the players said '67 was a dream come true and being able to have nights like Friday, reliving that incredible two-point win over Lafayette Jefferson with old teammates, was an amazing experience.

"I think that coming back with the guys is what is the most fun, just to see how we have changed over the years and the things that each one of us has done throughout our lives you know catch up on the kids and what not," explained Ford. "You know a lot of us went to grade school together so it wasn't just something that we did at North. We started in grade school and moved together which was a lot of fun. And it is something that you never forget."

