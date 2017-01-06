EVSC, EPD, mental health experts address Central HS concerns

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, Evansville Police Department, and representatives from the local mental health community held a joint press conference regarding the online threats aimed at Central High School.

Classes were canceled for Central High School students after threats on social media were reported to Evansville police. The threats come after the death of Roman Kellough, who was found in front of the school Tuesday morning with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A police report says he had several guns and rounds of ammunition.

***Note*** 14 News did not originally report Roman's name out of respect for the family. After speaking with his mother, we have decided to begin using it.

Sgt. Jason Cullum says since the shooting, EPD investigated electronic devices of several people and Roman's family and friends.

He says they have not discovered any evidence to lead them to believe students would have been in danger.

A juvenile was arrested behind those false claims for obstruction of justice, false informing, and electronic harassment.

We're told the false informing charge comes from the juvenile not being truthful when being questioned by police and creating a false message threads to incite panic in public.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke released the statement after the press conference:

Mental health professionals with the Southwest Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition say there are so many factors that could play a part in someone taking their own life. They have a multitude of resources to help families who lost someone to suicide or parents who want to learn more about risk factors and warning signs. They say suicide prevention is key.

