EVSC, EPD, mental health experts address Central HS concerns - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVSC, EPD, mental health experts address Central HS concerns

(WFIE file) (WFIE file)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, Evansville Police Department, and representatives from the local mental health community held a joint press conference regarding the online threats aimed at Central High School.

Classes were canceled for Central High School students after threats on social media were reported to Evansville police. The threats come after the death of Roman Kellough, who was found in front of the school Tuesday morning with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A police report says he had several guns and rounds of ammunition. 

***Note*** 14 News did not originally report Roman's name out of respect for the family. After speaking with his mother, we have decided to begin using it.

Sgt. Jason Cullum says since the shooting, EPD investigated electronic devices of several people and Roman's family and friends.

He says they have not discovered any evidence to lead them to believe students would have been in danger. 

A juvenile was arrested behind those false claims for obstruction of justice, false informing, and electronic harassment.

We're told the false informing charge comes from the juvenile not being truthful when being questioned by police and creating a false message threads to incite panic in public.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke released the statement after the press conference:

Mental health professionals with the Southwest Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition say there are so many factors that could play a part in someone taking their own life. They have a multitude of resources to help families who lost someone to suicide or parents who want to learn more about risk factors and warning signs. They say suicide prevention is key. 

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    More >>

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    More >>

  • Elderly couple allegedly beaten to death by teen granddaughter, boyfriend

    Police doing welfare check discover elderly couple dead

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:22 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:22:24 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-04-09 18:26:34 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.

    More >>

    A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.

    More >>

  • Father of slain Marksville 6 y.o. arrested

    Father of slain Marksville 6 y.o. arrested

    Sunday, April 9 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-04-09 23:01:07 GMT
    Christopher Few (Source: APSO)Christopher Few (Source: APSO)

    A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly