EVSC, EPD, mental health experts address Central HS concerns

Jessica Phelps died at the University of Louisville burn unit from injuries she got from a fire in Central City back in August 2016. Funeral services were held on Saturday at the Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.More >>
Jessica Phelps died at the University of Louisville burn unit from injuries she got from a fire in Central City back in August 2016. Funeral services were held on Saturday at the Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.More >>
Crews are battling a fire at the Royal Arms Apartments in Owensboro.More >>
Crews are battling a fire at the Royal Arms Apartments in Owensboro.More >>
Kentucky State Police are investigating after an inmate from the Daviess County Jail died while in custody.More >>
Kentucky State Police are investigating after an inmate from the Daviess County Jail died while in custody.More >>
With graduation just a few weeks away, USI volunteers are sprucing up the campus. Close to 200 people came out on Sunday to help with mulching and other projects for the day. It's part of their annual "spring spruce up."More >>
With graduation just a few weeks away, USI volunteers are sprucing up the campus. Close to 200 people came out on Sunday to help with mulching and other projects for the day. It's part of their annual "spring spruce up."More >>
We have new information on a Posey County church that caught on fire last summer. Since then, St. Francis Xavier Church is back up and running.More >>
We have new information on a Posey County church that caught on fire last summer. Since then, St. Francis Xavier Church is back up and running.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.More >>
A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.More >>
A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>