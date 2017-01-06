Greg Jelks, fmr. Otters manager who led team to first championship, has died

Former Otters manager Greg Jelks has died.

According to a press release from the Frontier League, Jelks died early Friday morning of an apparent heart attack. We're told Jelks fell asleep on a flight from the United States to Australia and never woke up. He was 55.

Greg managed the Otters from 2002 through the 2006 championship season.

He received the Roger Hanners Award as Manager of the Year in 2003 for posting an 18-victory improvement over his first season and leading the Otters to the Frontier League Championship Series.

Under Greg, the Otters would return to the league finals again in 2004 and in 2006, sweeping the Chillicothe Paints for Evansville’s first championship.

