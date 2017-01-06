Central HS closed Friday 'due to speculation about potential threats'

Central High School will be closed Friday "due to the amount of rumors and speculation about potential threats."

Central High School will be closed today, Friday, January 6. Due to the amount of rumors and speculation about potential threats. — EVSC (@EVSC1) January 6, 2017

Late Thursday night, the Evansville Police Department put out a post on social media saying they had been made aware of online threats following a former student's suicide.

Friday night's Central boys basketball game against Bosse has also been canceled.

Tonight's Bosse @ Central boys basketball game has been canceled.@14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) January 6, 2017

School officials say they are working closely with EPD regarding the situation.

