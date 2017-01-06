Central HS closed Friday 'due to speculation about potential threats'

On Sunday, hairstylists from different salons will be giving out free haircuts for the homeless.More >>
On Sunday, hairstylists from different salons will be giving out free haircuts for the homeless.More >>
When most people think of conventions, they think of ComicCon or even religious ones, but what about balloon conventions?More >>
When most people think of conventions, they think of ComicCon or even religious ones, but what about balloon conventions?More >>
A traffic alert for drivers who will be traveling on the Twin Bridges this upcoming week.More >>
A traffic alert for drivers who will be traveling on the Twin Bridges this upcoming week.More >>
Fire fighters have a duty to protect the public, and when called to a scene, they often don't think twice about doing it. But, in 1927 when Evansville Firefighter Andrew Gordon was responding to a fire on Hudson Avenue. He didn't realize it would be his last.More >>
Fire fighters have a duty to protect the public, and when called to a scene, they often don't think twice about doing it. But, in 1927 when Evansville Firefighter Andrew Gordon was responding to a fire on Hudson Avenue. He didn't realize it would be his last.More >>
An Evansville man is jail after police say he beat his wife with a baseball bat. His wife told the police her husband, 42-year-old Damon Lehman, called her home from work saying their son needed help right away.More >>
An Evansville man is jail after police say he beat his wife with a baseball bat. His wife told the police her husband, 42-year-old Damon Lehman, called her home from work saying their son needed help right away.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.More >>
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.More >>
The woman and her husband claimed doctors gave her the wrong drug, which paralyzed her.More >>
The woman and her husband claimed doctors gave her the wrong drug, which paralyzed her.More >>