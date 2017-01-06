Three arrested after authorities find 'substantial' amount of drugs in apartment

Madisonville police and the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office found what they call a "substantial" amount of drugs and drug trafficking items, a large amount of cash and a handgun.

The items were found late Thursday night inside an apartment on Conner Court.

We're told three people were arrested: 37-year-old Jonathan Wilson, 24-year-old Zachary McKenney, both of Madisonville, and 25-year-old Stormy Williams of Illinois.

The three are facing various charges and being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

