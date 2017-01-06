Two escape safely from home after dog alerted them to fire

Crews responded to a fire in Gibson County overnight.

It happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Third Street in Haubstadt.

The Haubstadt Fire Chief says two people were inside when the fire started, but were able to get out safely after a dog alerted them to the fire.

He tells our crew on the scene that the home is a total loss.

No word yet on a cause, but we're hearing the fire started in the back of the home near the kitchen and laundry room.

The state fire marshal will be out Friday to investigate.

