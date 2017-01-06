Passerby helps save Posey Co. family from fire

The cause of an overnight fire is under investigation in Posey County.

A little after four o'clock Friday morning, crews were called to a house fire on Fletchall Street in Poseyville. According to police dispatchers, four departments were called to the home.

The firefighters here have ice on their suits from putting out the fire and the cold temps. pic.twitter.com/BoqeyEbWmx — Krista McEnany (@Krista14News) January 6, 2017

Officials say a passerby saw the fire and woke the family up to get them out of the house. Firefighters tell us everyone inside made it out safely.

We're told the smoke could be seen at least five miles away.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire, but fire officials say it started in an upstairs living space.

Poseyville Deputy Clerk Lynda Baker says a bank fund to help the family has been set up and donations may be dropped off at Poseyville Town Hall.

