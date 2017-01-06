Suspect leaves empty handed after Vanderburgh Co. robbery attempt

Deputies are investigating an attempted robbery at a Vanderburgh County convenience store.

Deputies say a man went into the Circle S on South Red Bank Road a little before one Friday morning, said he had a gun and demanded money. They say the clerk didn't give the man any money. That's when he ran to a car and left.

Deputies are working to get security video.

