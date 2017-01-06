WATCH: Some schools are closed today & others are on a delay.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

DEEP FREEZE: Although the first snow of the season is over, roads may have icy spots with temps dropping into the teens. The wind chill be brutal Friday through Sunday. The feel like temps this morning will range from minus 3 to 8 above and remain in the single digits most of the day. Byron has the 14 First Alert forecast.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Some schools are closed again today and others are on a delay. Krista McEnany will be out in the 14 First Alert Interceptor checking on road conditions for the morning commute.

BREAKING: Posey County fire crews have been called to a structure fire in Wadesville. We'll have the very latest.

GIBSON COUNTY FIRE: A home was badly damaged in a fire in Haubstadt overnight. Crews from several departments were still on South Third Street early this morning. A neighbor says the couple who lives in the home was able to get out safely. We'll have the latest.

ATTEMPTED HOLD-UP: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an attempted robbery at the Circle S on South Red Bank Road. The sheriff's office says a man went into the store around 12:45, said he had a gun, and demanded money. We're told the clerk didn't give him any, that's when he ran to a car and left.

OWENSBORO CRUISER WRECK: An Owensboro Police cruiser was involved in a three-car crash. overnight. It happened at the intersection of Highway 54 and Thruston Dermont Road in Owensboro.

GOLDEN GLOBES: On the lighter side, we'll have a preview of Sunday's Golden Globes award shows, and hear from host Jimmy Fallon.



