Drivers call 911 to report wrong-way driver in Warrick County - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Drivers call 911 to report wrong-way driver in Warrick County

Source: WFIE Source: WFIE
Source: WFIE Source: WFIE
Stevenson Station Road & State Route 62 in Warrick County. (Source: WFIE) Stevenson Station Road & State Route 62 in Warrick County. (Source: WFIE)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

A series of wrong-way crashes in the Tri-state, leaving drivers on high alert.

Early Tuesday morning in Warrick County, two drivers called 911 to report a wrong-way driver.  

The reports came from the same area where a Boonville teenager was killed by a wrong-way driver three weeks ago.

Jess Powers with this story, click to watch above.

Powered by Frankly