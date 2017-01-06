KSP: Owensboro police cruiser involved in 3-vehicle crash slid into intersection

The Owensboro police cruiser involved in a three-vehicle wreck slid into the intersection, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 54 and Thurston-Dermont Road.

According to KSP, the preliminary investigation shows that 36-year-old Timothy Hatfield, of Philpot, KY was driving west on KY 54 in a marked patrol vehicle for the Owensboro Police Department.

Troopers say 36-year-old Misty Shaw, of Philpot, KY was stopped at the red light on Thurston-Dermont Road and 44-year-old Jody Burke, of Owensboro, KY was stopped across from Shaw on Millers Mill Road.

State police say as Hatfield was approaching the intersection, the traffic signal started to change from green to red. As he applied the brakes, he hit a patch of ice causing the vehicle to slide into the intersection striking Shaw who had the green light. After impact, Shaw’s vehicle then collided with Burke’s.

Shaw was taken by ambulance to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to be treated.

Hatfield and Burke were unhurt.

