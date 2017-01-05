KY crews treating roads overnight

Across western Kentucky, road crews will be treating slick spots.

We learned from Daviess County officials their crews will be focusing on the north and northeast parts of the county. They say those areas were hardest hit.

While people are hitting the hay, Daviess County snow plow driver Tim Jackson is hitting the road.

Just after seven, he and his coworkers were loading up the salt trucks and hitting the road.

"Three years ago we had the 22 inches. At first, it was hard to get it out. Then the snow drifts kept blowing over," Jackson said. "This is just a light slow it just has to have salt on it, but now we're starting to get lower temperatures and the salt is not working as good. We're starting to get black ice through the curbs and bridges."

Thursday night, the guys are driving their normal routes, checking road conditions, and plowing off any slush that might freeze.

Deputies on patrol and citizens out and about often report slick spots. When those calls come in, the nearest truck can get there quickly.

This group will be burning the midnight oil to make the roads safe for Friday's commute.

