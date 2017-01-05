Local mother comes forward with plea to stop bullying

One boy's mother said in a Facebook post he was a victim of bullying. Another mother is coming forward and demanding more be done to help victims.

This mother recently pulled her child out of school because the bullying was so intense her daughter ended up in the emergency room.

The mother says she feels the pain of the young man who took his own life and doesn't want her daughter to end up like him.

The mother of the young man who took his own life outside of Central High School posted an emotional plea to Facebook.

His mother says bullying was the reason. Another Henderson County mother says her daughter is also a victim of bullying.

We're not revealing the identity of this woman to protect her daughter, who we're told has been so severely bullied at school, that she had to withdraw.

Her daughter says she was hit in the face with a hockey stick at school and beaten up. She was also shoved into some lockers.

"Because she's had multiple head injuries, her concussion specialist has said if she gets another one, we're looking at possible permanent brain damage and being placed in a helmet permanently," the mother said.

This Mom says the bullying has been going on for some time now, but she became even more concerned after the young man committed suicide outside of Central High School.

That young man and her daughter were very close friends.

"It just kind of hit close to home, because with everything going on with her and the fact that just less than two months ago, he was here with us, in our house, hanging out with us, eating dinner with us," she said.

The Mother says her daughter went from getting all A's and B's in school to D's and F's.

She said she's tried to get help for her daughter, but says no one seemed to take her case seriously.

That mother says she's looking to create a support group a place where bullied students can go to get the help they need.

That's something she's hoping to start soon.

