Car chase suspect transported to local hospital

A police standoff on the north side of town is over, and the suspect was taken to the hospital.

The standoff started last night at a home in the 500 block of East Parkland Avenue.

The suspect led police on a chase going the wrong way on a one-way street. The chase ended with the suspect running inside the home, which we're told belonged to the suspect's family.

SWAT negotiators came to the scene, and some of the family members were taken out of the house. At some point, the family told police the suspect shot himself.

Authorities tell us that suspect was taken to Deaconess Hospital. His name has not been released, and there's no word on his condition.

