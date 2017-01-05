Extended Highlights: Oakland City University vs St. Mary's of the Woods

The Mighty oaks hosted St. Mary's of the Woods.

Alicia Wilson with it tosses it down the court to Maddison Ubelhor. She will cash in on it.

Wilson with it again throws it the length of the court and Ubelhor has the quick pass to Emily Pitkin and she kisses it off the glass and in it goes.

St. Mary's searching for some offense. Jordyn Lloyd shoots and it is off the mark but Bria Hill has her back and finishes it off.

The Mighty Oaks go right back to work. Wilson grabs the rebound. She will go the distance with it, hits them with the crossover, takes it to the hole and gets two big ones leading 33-17 after the first quarter.

The Lady Oaks win in blowout fashion, 132-67.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.