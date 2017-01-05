OCU Women's Basketball vs. St. Mary of the Woods

The Lady Oaks set yet another school record for points in a game, turning a 70-33 halftime lead into a 132-67 victory. It was OCU's fifth straight victory, improving their record to 7-5 on the year.

Maddison Ubelhor led all scorers, shooting 13-23 from the field to post 31 points. Emily Pitkin had a double-double, scoring 19 points to go with 11 rebounds. Olivia Carroll also had a double-double, scoring 17 points to go with 10 boards. Alicia Wilson compiled her second triple-double of the season, putting up 16 points to go with 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Rashawnda Shamell also had 16 counters, while Kelsey Pilant rounded out the double figure scorers, notching 10.

Callan Taylor led the way for the Pomeroys, scoring 18 points on 5-19 shooting. Tara Parmer added 13 to go with 12 rebounds, followed by Mara Canada chipped in with 10 counters. Bria Hill also hauled in 12 missed shots, while scoring seven in the loss.

For the game, OCU shot 51-94 (54.3%) from the field, including 13-31 (41.9%) from three point range. SMWC connected on 22-90 (24.4%) of their shots, making 8-39 (20.5%) from long range. The Oaks scored on 17-19 (89.5%) from the foul line, compared to 15-22 (68.2%) for the Pomeroys.

The Oaks held a 69-47 rebounding advantage, despite trailing 23-19 on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 41 assists, the second most in school history, compared to just five for the visitors, while winning the turnover battle 19-14.

Next up for the Oaks is a home contest against Central Christian College of the Bible, from Moberly, Missouri, on Wednesday, January 11, tipping off at 6:00 pm.

Courtesy: Oakland City Athletics