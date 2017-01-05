Local teen creates anti-bullying song - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Local teen creates anti-bullying song

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
The video went viral and has been shared multiple times since posted (WFIE) The video went viral and has been shared multiple times since posted (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Some local teens have posted original anti-bullying songs on social media this week, including one Evansville teen who rapped about his own isolation.  

In the Facebook video above, Kai Williams said he wrote the song a while ago, but posted it recently in honor of the teen who killed himself at Central High School.

He's calling on people to stand up for each other.  

The video has gone viral and was shared multiple times since it was posted.   

You can find the link to his Facebook Page here.

