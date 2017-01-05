Local teen creates anti-bullying song

The video went viral and has been shared multiple times since posted (WFIE)

Some local teens have posted original anti-bullying songs on social media this week, including one Evansville teen who rapped about his own isolation.

In the Facebook video above, Kai Williams said he wrote the song a while ago, but posted it recently in honor of the teen who killed himself at Central High School.

He's calling on people to stand up for each other.

