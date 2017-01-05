EVV was prepared for Thursday snow

Anytime airport crews know bad weather's coming, they prepare.

Crews at Evansville Regional Airport spent much of Wednesday preparing for Thursday's weather event, and because of that, daily operations went smoothly.

Workers were on location at 5 a.m. preparing for the first departure. That flight left on time.

In fact, most of the flights were actually ahead of schedule. Since they prepared so well yesterday, really all crews had left to do today was de-ice planes before take off.

"Things are going incredibly well, we have had a little help from mother nature, the temps have been cold but the ground has stayed more," said Director of Operations and Maintenance, Nate Hahn. "That's very helpful to us and the staff has done an excellent job and go at it."

Airport workers say crews are always on call in case there is ever an emergency.

