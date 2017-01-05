Numerous crashes reported in Vanderburgh Co. after first snow

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies responded to at least 25 accidents before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

That number had increased to more than 30 and with additional snow in the forecast.

Emergency crews were busy all morning responding to multiple accidents in Vanderburgh County.

According to Sheriff Dave Wedding, most of them were caused by drivers simply driving too fast for the weather conditions. The majority of the crashes were minor, but a couple of them did involve injuries.

"People who have their vehicles parked outside, make sure you clean the snow off the front and back of your windows, because often times we see people driving along and they can barely see out of their windows, Sheriff Dave Wedding said. "Make sure you have plenty of visibility. Look far ahead of your vehicle as you drive. If you see traffic congested slow down in advance before you have to stop."

The sheriff also says if you do get into a minor accident, still call 911 and let authorities know you are okay.

