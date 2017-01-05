Numerous crashes reported in Vanderburgh Co. after first snow - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Numerous crashes reported in Vanderburgh Co. after first snow

By Brittany Harry, Reporter
Connect
First snow in Evansville(WFIE) First snow in Evansville(WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies responded to at least 25 accidents before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

That number had increased to more than 30 and with additional snow in the forecast.

Emergency crews were busy all morning responding to multiple accidents in Vanderburgh County.

According to Sheriff Dave Wedding, most of them were caused by drivers simply driving too fast for the weather conditions. The majority of the crashes were minor, but a couple of them did involve injuries.

"People who have their vehicles parked outside, make sure you clean the snow off the front and back of your windows, because often times we see people driving along and they can barely see out of their windows, Sheriff Dave Wedding said. "Make sure you have plenty of visibility. Look far ahead of your vehicle as you drive. If you see traffic congested slow down in advance before you have to stop."

The sheriff also says if you do get into a minor accident, still call 911 and let authorities know you are okay. 

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    More >>

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    More >>

  • 2 charged with deaths of 4 SC inmates

    2 charged with deaths of 4 SC inmates

    Saturday, April 8 2017 12:24 PM EDT2017-04-08 16:24:16 GMT
    Jacob Phillip (left) and Denver Simmons (right) were each charged with four counts of murder. (Source: SC Department of Corrections)Jacob Phillip (left) and Denver Simmons (right) were each charged with four counts of murder. (Source: SC Department of Corrections)

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning. 

    More >>

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning. 

    More >>

  • Michigan boy, 11, hangs himself after social media prank

    Michigan boy, 11, hangs himself after social media prank

    Friday, April 7 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-04-07 21:58:55 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-04-07 21:58:55 GMT
    When an 11-year-old Michigan boy saw social media posts indicating that his girlfriend had committed suicide, he hanged himself in his room.More >>
    When an 11-year-old Michigan boy saw social media posts indicating that his girlfriend had committed suicide, he hanged himself in his room.More >>
Powered by Frankly