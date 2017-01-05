Parents say they want better security, plan after incident at Central HS

Parents of two EVSC students said they want and need security and a plan.

This comes after police say they found several guns and rounds of ammo on a Central High student who took his life.

We reached out to the parents of two Central High teens. We wanted to know how they're feeling and what conversations they're having with their kids.

Tuesday morning, Jodi and Kevin Ferrell got a text from their 15-year-old son.

"It said someone committed suicide and they were taking them through a different door. That our kids were fine," says Kevin.

The Ferrells tell us they were relieved to hear their boys were safe but felt awful for the family dealing with the sudden loss of a son.

"You feel for that family and that child. And the individual who felt like this was an answer," says Jodi.

After the initial shock wore off, another development in the investigation.

In a police report obtained by 14 News, Police listed three handguns and more than 40 rounds of ammunition that were found on that young man.

Sgt. Jason Cullum with EPD did not confirm if those guns were loaded.

"Once that information came out it was, it was personal. Your family. Your life was involved or could have been." says Jodi.

The Ferrells say school officials kept them updated on the day's events.

In a statement from the EVSC, school officials told us counselors are available and they're working to find out what might have spurred this.

Jodi tells us she'd like to hear what the school has planned to keep their kids safe.

"I feel there needs to be a focus there and yes, on the firearms that were on school grounds. And what happens if they would've gone through the door? What precautions can be made from this point forward? So this situation from as bad as it was, wouldn't have hit a whole different level."

"They should be safe. We should know that they're entering a building and they're coming home that night," says Jodi.

