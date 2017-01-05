EVSC's McGary Middle School safe haven for kids on snow day - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVSC's McGary Middle School safe haven for kids on snow day

Posted by Paige Hagan, Reporter
Kids spent their snow day playing basketball in McGary Middle School's gym on Thursday.
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The principal at McGary Middle School decided a few years ago to open its doors as a safe haven for kids to enjoy a free meal and play during snow days.

Now, it's becoming tradition students old and young look forward to.

Principal Dale Naylor says he took it upon himself to provide a refuge for students who may not have a warm meal to eat or a safe place to stay when school's out.

"The word's gotten out that this is a safe place to come," said Principal Naylor. "Otherwise, they're going to be cooped up in their house of their apartment, either watching TV, video games, so, you know it gives them exercise. The nice thing about it is, the teachers come, they bring their own kids, and they interact with other kids," he said. "It's just a big family."

"A lot of teachers that support the students are here to make a difference basically," McGary staff member Donovan Phipps said. "To make sure that students are safe no matter if school is in or not."

McGary's teachers say it's days like today that make students more excited about learning. Recess, they say, is just as vital to childhood development than time spent in the classroom.

