USI Women Looking for Coach Steins 300th win

The USI Women's basketball team is sitting at 10-2 so far this season and junior Kaydie Grooms is extremely happy with how things are going.

Kaydie Grooms says, 'So far really really great, I am proud of our team we have made some big steps since last year, and I think skies the limit, I don't think we have peaked yet so that is very exciting.'

After a tough one point loss to Ohio Dominican University over the weekend the team is looking to refocus and bounce back.

Grooms says, 'Something we kind of preach is treat wins the same that you would treat losses, and obviously we don't want to lose by one on our home court by any means but we just came back and focused on competing because we know that we have nothing but tough games ahead.'

Tonight the lady Screaming Eagles will be hosting William Jewell College and head coach Rick Stein is going for a landmark, his 300th win in his 500th game as head coach.

Rick Stein says, 'Three hundred is not something you think about a lot when you are in the middle of it because we are just trying to get to number eleven you know trying to get the next win during the season but you know just to you know hear when you said 500 games coaching I mean what a blessing I have had to be here for a long time and be a part of something that I think is outstanding.'

And the girls want nothing more than to help him achieve that big 3-0-0.

Grooms says, 'It is just a huge accomplishment and we love coach Stein, he is great to us, so I think we are just honored to be a part of that for sure.'

Megan Thompson 14 Sports.