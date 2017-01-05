Slick roads cause crashes around the Tri-State - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Slick roads cause crashes around the Tri-State

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

The snow came in time to significantly impact morning rush hour on Thursday. 

There were multiple crashes. Some were slide-offs and some were multi-vehicle wrecks.

One accident shut down a ramp at the Lloyd and Highway 41 interchange around 8:00 a.m. 

ISP's Todd Ringle let us ride along to several accidents along Highway 66 in Warrick County. He tells us they've had a very busy day with not only fender benders but serious accidents. 

He urges everyone to take caution as roads will likely be slick during the evening commute.

 It didn't take long for most schools to close or be put on a delay once the snow started falling.

Ringle says the best thing for drivers he says is to allow oneself some extra time to get home.

Although much of the snow has been removed from the main roads, Sergeant Ringle says why you shouldn't let your guard down just yet.

If you come across a snow truck treating the roads, give them plenty of room. They have large blind spots and cannot see you.

