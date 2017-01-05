Daviess Co. leaders give State of Community Addresses

The snow didn't stop many from attending the monthly Rooster Booster breakfast in order to hear local leaders give updates on the city and county.

Owensboro's new mayor, Tom Watson, focused the majority of his campaign on controlled spending and it was the focus of his address. He gave a glimpse of what the city's financial situation looks like and how he plans to deal with it.

First, he discussed the excitement of starting the riverfront project and seeing projects downtown come together after.

"Life has been good in Owensboro the last decade," Mayor Watson said.

All of the development came with a price. The community started many free services and different projects, but Mayor Watson says the revenues didn't back them up. He brought up property tax and said the city lost 7 million dollars the past eight years due to no property tax increase.

He wants to continue progress, but practice controlled spending. He says the city has been dipping into the surplus account and if it keeps up at this rate, that account would be empty by 2018.

"I pledge to you that I will continue the fulfilled promise I made in my first term as mayor to show fiscal constraint while in office," Mayor Watson said. "We will not live beyond our means while diligently working to keep the momentum going in this community."

Mayor Watson also says he wants to increase funding for local police and firefighters.

He broke down his plan into 4 points: public safety, sustained economic growth, controlled spending, and finding a balanced budget.

He plans to honor the city's commitments. The Bluegrass Center will finish and Triplett Twist will continue. Watson says Gabe's Tower is going to come down.

His focus is on economic growth. Some of those plans include investment at the old hospital site, finding a tenant for the facility on Old Hartford Road, which is on the market, taking advantage of the services provided at the airport and finding a use for the rail at the Riverport.

After Mayor Watson spoke, Judge Executive Al Mattingly stepped up to the podium proud to announce a county update.

"The county is good. We've got money in the bank, and we pay our bills on time," Judge Mattingly said.

Judge Mattingly used his time to educate everyone at the breakfast about what the Fiscal Court works on throughout the year.

He talked about the animal shelter and said it's mandatory they fund a facility in the county. Less than 20% of the animals were euthanized this year, which is down from last year.

He talked about the emergency management, the county fire departments, and the landfill. He says they were able to get some major upgrades for the landfill, but didn't pay a dime: the landfill paid for it.

Judge Mattingly says the fiscal court has a responsibility for everyone in the county. They even helped with the downtown development projects.

"We keep taxes low and quality high," Judge Mattingly says.

He ended his address pushing people to get involved and serve on the board.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.