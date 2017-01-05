Taking a Stand: Bullying

We have an important battle that must be fought: Bullying.

Bullying is something that affects someone every day. Parents, school staff, and other adults have a very important role to play in preventing bullying.

Unfortunately, with today’s technology bullying can happen over a multitude of platforms: Specifically, online.

t is all too easy for a young adult to say something online that they would never in person. Being behind a screen can turn into a safety net, and cause even a caring child to partake in bullying.

As a media outlet, it is important for us to talk about what bullying is and how to stand up to it in a safe manor.

Talk to the children in your life and tell them that bullying is unacceptable. Make sure they know how to get help if they are to become a victim. Activities, interests, and hobbies can boost confidence, help kids make friends, and protect them from bullying.

Most importantly, encourage kids to speak to a trusted adult if they are being bullied or have seen others being bullied.

Encourage the child to report bullying if it happens. And, teach them to take a stand if they are witnessing someone else being bullied.

If you want additional information and steps on how to speak to your children about the topic, click here.

