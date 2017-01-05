Thunderbolts: From the Flight Line (SPHL Week 12 Preview)

Evansville launches into the New Year tied for seventh place with 19 points. The Thunderbolts are 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last weekend they dropped both games in a home and home series against the Huntsville Havoc. The Havoc are the hottest team in the SPHL riding a 9-0-1 streak to the top of the standings. Forward Brad Cuzner has been the top ace for Evansville over the last five games. Currently, he has a three-game point streak including a game-winning goal and four assists over the past five games. Justin MacDonald and Brad Bourke lead the team in goals over the past five games, each notching two. Goaltender Tanner Milliron has continued his strong play in the crease. Milliron has posted a 5-1 record in his past seven starts. He has faced 169 shots allowing less than two goals per game (1.65 GAA) boasting a save percentage of .944. Next Opponent The Knoxville IceBears (12-6-3) are fifth in the standings. They host the Thunderbolts Friday and Saturday this week. The two teams have battled three times this season, but this will be the first-time Evansville has played them on enemy ice. Evansville leads the season series two games to one.Two of the three games have gone to overtime. The IceBears' point leader is Danny Cesarz. He has yet to score on the season, but the near point per game player leads the SPHL in assists (20 assists in 21 games). Jake Rivera leads the team in goals with 10. Former Thunderbolt Luke Sandler leads the team in PIMs with 60. Knoxville boasts the SPHL's best PK unit frustrating opponent power play opportunities at a 92.8 percent. Thunderbolt Maneuvers *Tanner Milliron was loaned to Quad City (ECHL). *Forward Al Graves was signed. *Defenseman Cory Melkert was acquired in a trade from Roanoke. Courtesy: Evv. Pro Thunderbolts