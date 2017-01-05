Sledders venture out for first snowfall of the year

Even though the snow might look too thin to sled on, it's enough to do the trick (WFIE)

The first snowfall of the year means sledders ventured out for the first time.

We caught up with some people on Reitz Hill who were enjoying the snow.

Even though the snow might look too thin to sled on, it's enough to do the trick.

"This is the best spot in Evansville to come because you can get some air," Cooper Hobbs said.

Unfortunately, all the fun could land you in an emergency room.

We also spoke with a trauma injury expert at Deaconess Hospital.

She says more than 600,000 people in the U.S. are injured every year from sledding. Those sledders show up in the ER with concussions, broken bones, and spinal cord injuries sometimes.

"We did have someone who was paralyzed. We've had several, more than a handful of people, who have been paralyzed from sledding incidents," said Lou Weil, injury prevention coordinator at Deaconess Hospital. "That's a lifetime of disability. Based on, again, ten seconds of fun. We want them to have fun, we want them to do those things, but we want them to think first and use your mind to protect your body."

We're told concussions are the most prevalent injury for sledders.

Doctors say the best tip is to roll off your sled if you find you're suddenly out of control.

