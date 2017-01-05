Drivers on high alert after recent wrong-way crashes

Tri-State drivers are on high alert after a series of wrong-way crashes.

Two people called 911 to report a wrong-way driver in the same area that a teen has killed in a wrong-way crash two weeks ago.

Brandon Dierlam was driving to work on 62 in Warrick County, just before 4 a.m. Thursday. Then he realized headlights were coming at him.

"You're prepared for people to stop in front of you, for people to pull out in front of you. That sort of thing," said Brandon. "But when you're on a divided highway. For me anyways, if I see white dots coming towards me, I just expect that they're on the correct side of the road."

Another driver called 911 for that same wrong-way driver.

"They were heading westbound, I think they might, it's hard to tell I was so freaked out."

This same stretch of road was the scene of a wrong-way crash two weeks ago, killing one teenager and seriously injuring another.

Authorities say the wrong-way driver was intoxicated. The other driver had smoked marijuana, the day before.

"Maybe people just aren't paying attention, maybe they're driving drunk, then again maybe they just weren't paying attention, maybe the place isn't lit well enough," said Brandon "I made sure that I wasn't lined up with them, and hope that they weren't aiming for me."

