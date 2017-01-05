Henderson man charged with sexual abuse

An Evansville man is jail after police say he beat his wife with a baseball bat. His wife told the police her husband, 42-year-old Damon Lehman, called her home from work saying their son needed help right away.More >>
An Evansville man is jail after police say he beat his wife with a baseball bat. His wife told the police her husband, 42-year-old Damon Lehman, called her home from work saying their son needed help right away.More >>
Fire fighters have a duty to protect the public, and when called to a scene, they often don't think twice about doing it. But, in 1927 when Evansville Firefighter Andrew Gordon was responding to a fire on Hudson Avenue. He didn't realize it would be his last.More >>
Fire fighters have a duty to protect the public, and when called to a scene, they often don't think twice about doing it. But, in 1927 when Evansville Firefighter Andrew Gordon was responding to a fire on Hudson Avenue. He didn't realize it would be his last.More >>
Most Walmart truckers say they don't get to ride in a semi until they're older, but Wyatt hill got his first ride before he was two years old.More >>
Most Walmart truckers say they don't get to ride in a semi until they're older, but Wyatt hill got his first ride before he was two years old.More >>
On Sunday, hairstylists from different salons will be giving out free haircuts for the homeless.More >>
On Sunday, hairstylists from different salons will be giving out free haircuts for the homeless.More >>
Strength, resilience, and justice were the themes of Saturday's Child Wellness Fair event. Thirty vendors took part. The event was designed to educate people on the services Vanderburgh County offers to help prevent child abuse in the community.More >>
Strength, resilience, and justice were the themes of Saturday's Child Wellness Fair event. Thirty vendors took part. The event was designed to educate people on the services Vanderburgh County offers to help prevent child abuse in the community.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
Maine's governor and fellow Republicans in two other states hope President Donald Trump will be more amenable than the previous administration to proposals that ban food stamps from being used to buy junk food.More >>
Maine's governor and fellow Republicans in two other states hope President Donald Trump will be more amenable than the previous administration to proposals that ban food stamps from being used to buy junk food.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>