Henderson man charged with sexual abuse

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is in jail charged with sexual abuse.  

Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 32-year-old Jamie Sowders Wednesday for violating a protective order.  

They also served him with warrants for sexual abuse, wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.  

He's being held on a $5,000 bond..

