Report: Multiple guns, ammo found on teen who shot self at Centr - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Report: Multiple guns, ammo found on teen who shot self at Central HS

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Multiple guns, along with ammunition, were found on the teen who shot and killed himself at Central HS, according to the police report.

The body of the 15-year-old boy was found Tuesday morning, around 7, on the ground outside one of the doors on the south side of the school.

[PREVIOUS: Coroner: Central HS death investigation involves 'recently withdrawn student']

According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, the boy was a "recently withdrawn student."

Police said on Tuesday that at no time did they feel like there was an active threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly