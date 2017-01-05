Report: Multiple guns, ammo found on teen who shot self at Central HS

Multiple guns, along with ammunition, were found on the teen who shot and killed himself at Central HS, according to the police report.

Breaking--> EPD Police report -Multiple guns/ammunition found on teen who shot self at Central HS. pic.twitter.com/rkYQhKXdzB — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) January 5, 2017

The body of the 15-year-old boy was found Tuesday morning, around 7, on the ground outside one of the doors on the south side of the school.

[PREVIOUS: Coroner: Central HS death investigation involves 'recently withdrawn student']

According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, the boy was a "recently withdrawn student."

Police said on Tuesday that at no time did they feel like there was an active threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

