Horse trailer overturns, blocks section of I-64 in Posey Co.

Traffic on I-64 in Posey County was blocked for a couple hours Thursday morning after a horse trailer overturned.

The accident happened around 8:45 on westbound 64, about 1 mile east of Poseyville.

Indiana State Police say the driver of a pickup truck lost control on the slippery road causing his trailer to jackknife and overturn. All lanes were blocked while they worked while crews worked to clear the scene.

Troopers say two horses were in the trailer, but they only suffered minor cuts.

The driver was also unhurt.

