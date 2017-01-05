Numerous crashes reported around the Tri-State

Numerous wrecks have been reported around the Tri-State as the result of Thursday morning's snowfall.

The scanner was buzzing here in the newsroom as crews responded to each one.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding let us know that the number of wrecks was "picking up."

Other law enforcement agencies also reported a high number of crashes. According to Henderson police, they responded to 15 non-injury accidents and five motorist's assists between 5 and 10:30 a.m.

EPD reported over 60 in about the same timeframe:

Since 3am, EPD has responded to 65 crashes. Three of the crashes resulted in injuries. The others were property damage only. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) January 5, 2017

Slow down and use caution if you have to drive today. Authorities say you should also be sure to keep at least half a tank of gas in your vehicle along with a fully charged cell phone and blankets.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.