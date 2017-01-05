Several Tri-State schools operating on 2hr delay Friday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Several Tri-State schools operating on 2hr delay Friday

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Several Tri-State schools are operating on a two-hour delay tomorrow.

You can keep track of the latest closings and delays here.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly