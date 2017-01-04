Part of Brescia University damaged by fire

Part of Brescia University's Moore Center has been damaged by smoke and fire.

The building caught fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A Brescia University employee says she hasn't heard what caused the fire yet.. pic.twitter.com/NKiSpigRtQ — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) January 5, 2017

When crews arrived they saw flames coming from the roof of the Moore Center. That section of the building is currently under construction.

It appears foam padding and insulation caught fire and spread to part of the existing building before it was put out.

No one was hurt.

