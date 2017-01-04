EVSC releases statement on student death

The body of a 15 year-old-boy was discovered at Central High School as students, staff, and parents were coming back from winter break.

Officials confirm he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

We reached out to EVSC officials to find out how they plan to help students cope after Tuesday's discovery. They tell us counselors are available, but they're working to find out what might have spurred this.



That young man's family and friends told 14 News they believe he took his life because of bullying. They say his voice needs to be heard on the devastating effects bullying can cause.

In a statement received from the school district, EVSC's Jason Woebkenberg tells us their hearts go out to the people who knew him. He also says, when tragedies happen, it is only natural for people to go searching for reasons why this happened.

School officials haven't said yet whether they're going to address the family's concerns about bullying.

It's a story we'll continue to follow.

