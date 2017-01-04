Spencer Co. home a total loss after Tuesday night fire

There's new information on a fire that destroyed a home last night in Spencer County.

It broke out Tuesday night around eight in Hatfield.

Crews say when they got there, the home was already a total loss but they worked all night to contain the blaze, which could be seen for miles.

They were at the home until around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Ruthie Wheeler is a close friend of the homeowners. She says as soon as she heard about the fire, she rushed to the home.

Luckily no one was in the home at the time of the fire. Officials say it started somewhere on the south side and believe it was accidental, but it will be difficult to determine a cause.

Crews were at the home all night because of such high winds in the area.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

