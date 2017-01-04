Female veteran and domestic violence survivor is no longer homeless

We first introduced you to Michelle Swanson when she had just moved to Evansville in November, dreaming of getting out of the cold and get a job.

Swanson, a domestic violence survivor, and retired from the U.S. Navy had been homeless for years.

She left an abusive marriage and lived in a car for more than a year. Now, she has a place to call her own.

"Freedom," Swanson smiled. "Just the freedom and independence. I feel whole, you know. Just to be able to say, 'I'm going home.'"

'Home' is a word that so many of us take for granted. For Swanson, coming home to a warm place at night is euphoria.

"I felt like the whole world fell off my shoulders," she described the moment when she first walked into her new apartment last week. "I jumped up and down and screamed up and down, wiping the counter tops down a thousand times because I'm like, 'oh my gosh,' this is really real. This is mine."

Apartments at Lucas Place II in Evansville provide affordable housing for veterans like Swanson. She credits Volunteers of America, ECHO Housing, and Evansville's United Caring Services for their compassion in helping her turn her life around.

Those entities combined forces to make her dreams of getting off the streets come true.

"There's nobody that's gonna do it for you," Swanson said when asked how she had the courage to leave her abusive husband. "You have to make that decision, that...I'm not going to put up with this. Do what you have to do. If you have to join a shelter, it's worth it."

Swanson now has a job lined up. She says, right now she's waiting on some signatures before she can disclose where she'll be working.

It's certainly a step in the right direction.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.