Megan's Minute with USI Men's Basketball Sr. Guard Jeril Taylor

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Jeril Taylor is a senior guard for the USI Men's Basketball team and he has won back to back GLVC player of the weeks.

He had a triple-double on Monday night in the win over Bluefield State College, which is the school's 4th ever and the first one since 1997-98.

