Plans for west side hotel re-worked, re-submitted

Plans have been re-worked and re-submitted for a new hotel on the west side of Evansville.

On Tuesday, the area planning commission looked at new plans.

The hotel would be three floors, carry a national brand name, and be around 75 rooms.

The hotel was originally slated to be four floors, but the developer bought additional land near the proposed site and had to redo the approval process.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.