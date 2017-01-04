New strip center coming to Hwy 41 in Henderson

A new strip center is coming to the Highway 41 strip in Henderson and developers could break ground anytime.

Henderson Planning Commission approved these site review plans Tuesday night.

Right now, Troxel Investment Properties is in the early planning stages, but we're told in a matter of months Troxel will move forward, awarding construction contracts.

The Highway 41 property is situated near Watson Lane, between Subway and Fifth Third Bank. The site review plans call for more than an acre of space - covering over 77-hundred square feet.

The new strip will house up to five units, including a drive-thru lane to accommodate a future restaurant.

You can see, four two-lane entrances will keep parking lot traffic flowing smoothly.

No word yet on who the tenants might be.

