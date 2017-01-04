Vanderburgh Co. road crews pre-treat roads before Thursday snowfall

With the threat of snow, crews in Vanderburgh County are treating roadways and preparing for what could be a sloppy Thursday.

This is the first real test for road crews this season.

Crews will be out at 3 a.m. Thursday in case this system decides to hit early. They spent much of Wednesday salting overpasses, hills, curves, and other trouble spots for drivers.

They were also mixing up brine solution, which 13 trucks will be out spraying it throughout the night into Thursday.

"It's ready to roll but you always have problems especially with the first one," said Vanderburgh County Road Superintendent, Scot Wischer. "Problems with lights, hydraulics, things like that but we always work our way through it. We're never going to get through a whole winter without snow. We expect it, we get ready for it, and that's what our job is."

Evansville city crews were also out pre-treating roads Wednesday. INDOT trucks have been out too.

The one thing that's working in our favor is there is no rain before this system, which means all that work doesn't get washed away.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.