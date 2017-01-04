First Princeton police merit commissioners sworn in

Police departments across the country have had merit boards for years. Now, one Tri-State department is following suit.

This week, members of Princeton Police Department's Merit Board officially swore in their members and held their first meeting.

The board is made up of five non-elected officials who are in charge of hiring, firing, discipline and Police promotions.

Princeton Police started the process to form this board last year.

