Temporary warming shelters opening in Owensboro

Low temperatures have homeless shelters in the region on high alert prompting emergency management officials to initiate a white flag event for the remainder of the week.

The Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley will sponsor a nighttime public warming shelter in Owensboro.

White flags are put up at participating shelters.

This week, a shelter will be provided from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day at The Salvation Army, 215 S. Ewing Road. The Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., is coordinating the event.

Food will be served and transportation to the temporary shelter will be available until 7 p.m.?

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.