Henderson Grand Jury indicts suspects in murder, chase, criminal abuse

A Henderson Grand Jury has returned indictments is several cases.

Two of them are in connection with shooting death of a Henderson High School student.

Elijah Roberts, 18, has been indicted for murder, wanton murder, and possession of handgun by a convicted felon.

Joshua Bumphus, 25, has been indicted for first degree assault.

Police say Roberts and Bumphus shot at each other on Powell Street in November.

They say 17-year-old Autumn Burkhart was caught in the crossfire and later died at the hospital.

Both men will be in court next week, and trial dates could be set.

The Grand Jury also indicted Joseph Overfield and Jailynna Lord for criminal abuse.

Police say Lord's infant son was found dead at a home on Spring Garden Road in August.

Lord told police her child was asleep when her boyfriend Scott Overfield sat on the baby. Authorities say Jailynna never took her child to a doctor, and he died two months later.

An autopsy showed the child had fractured bones.

[Previous Story: Man arrested in connection with death of Henderson baby]

Justin Ralph was indicted on some of the charges connected to a Henderson police chase.

Those charges include wanton endangerment, fleeing police, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say, in November, Ralph was caught trying to withdraw money from his mother's account at Field and Main Bank.

They say he took off, and crashed the car he was driving.

[Previous Story: Police locate man that ran from authorities after Henderson wreck]

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.