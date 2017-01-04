Police: Evansville couple forced child into sex acts

An Evansville man and his girlfriend are both charged with child molesting.

Police say the young victim was interviewed at Holly's House. They say Karra Broesch admitted she forced the girl to perform sex acts with Frederick Rogers while being video taped.

The police report says the victim was also forced to watch Rogers and Broesch have sex, and watch other pornographic videos.

Police say Broesch told them she did it because she has a meth problem, and was scared of Rogers.

Officers say Rogers denied the claims at first, but then confessed. He denies Broesch was scared, but did it because of her meth usage.

Charges for both Rogers and Broesch include child molesting and child exploitation.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.