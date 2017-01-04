KY road crews prepping for Thursday's potential snowfall

Road crews are busy getting ready for snow in the Tri-State.

Kentucky Transportation workers are pre-treating roads Wednesday morning for the possibility of snow Thursday.

We're told crews will have time to pre-treat about half of the county highways where snow is expected to fall. They use a brine solution that sticks to the road and keeps snow from building up.

Kentucky was among the first to pioneer pre-treating with this type of brine and their process is now used across the nation.

