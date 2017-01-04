ISP Evansville mourning sudden loss of K-9

Indiana State Police at Evansville lost one of their K-9’s Tuesday night.

According to state police, Master Trooper Kevin Waters reported his K-9 partner, Andy, became ill and was rushed to his vet, but died during emergency surgery.

ISP says Waters and Andy started working together in June 2008 and they worked side by side until his death.

"Andy was a great partner and I will never stop missing him,” said Trooper Waters.

State police say Andy is credited with hundreds of narcotic seizures and multiple criminal apprehensions. And, despite being nearly 10 years old, Andy got a perfect score during narcotics search training the day of his death.

