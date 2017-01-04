Arrest made in second break-in at Owensboro salon

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the string of break-ins at hair salons in Owensboro.

According to Owensboro police, on December 27 security cameras at Accent Salon caught an intruder coming in after he broke a window on the door. The video shows him taking money from the cash register and leaving.

Police say 30 minutes later, there was another burglary at Strawberry Blonde Hair Salon just down the road. And four days later, it happened again at Accents.

[PREVIOUS: Owensboro police investigate second break-in at hair salon]

Police say 60-year-old Alvin Leachman has been arrested and charged with the second burglary at Accents.

The investigation into the first break-in at Accents and the break-in at Strawberry Blonde Hair Salon is ongoing. If you have any information about these cases, contact police.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.